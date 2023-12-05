News & Insights

Replimune's skin cancer drug fails in mid-stage study

December 05, 2023 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Replimune Group REPL.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a common form of skin cancer did not meet the main goals in a mid-stage study.

The therapy, RP1, in combination with cemiplimab failed to significantly remove or reduce cancerous lesions in patients compared to cemiplimab alone.

Still, the company said the combination therapy showed "clinically meaningful" activity.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

