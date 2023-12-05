Replimune's skin cancer drug fails in mid-stage study

Adds details throughout

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Replimune Group REPL.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a common form of skin cancer did not meet the main goals in a mid-stage study.

The therapy, RP1, in combination with cemiplimab failed to significantly remove or reduce cancerous lesions in patients compared to cemiplimab alone.

Still, the company said the combination therapy showed "clinically meaningful" activity.

