Replimune Promotes Sushil Patel To Succeed Philip Astley-Sparke As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) announced Tuesday changes to its executive leadership team designed to support the Company's preparations for the commercial launch of RP1, pending regulatory submission and approval in anti-PD1 failed melanoma.

The company appointed Sushil Patel to succeed Philip Astley-Sparke as CEO effective April 1, 2024. Astley-Sparke will transition from his current role as CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Patel joined Replimune three years ago initially as Chief Commercial Officer and served most recently as Chief Strategy Officer. He has more than 20 years of experience in the biotech industry including pre- and post-launch commercialization strategy and execution in both the U.S. and global markets.

Patel has been involved in more than eight product launches in various roles of increasing responsibility across marketing, sales, and franchise management. Prior to joining Replimune, Patel served as franchise head for lung, skin and rare cancers at Genentech.

