Replimune Group Inc. Stock (REPL) Opinions on FDA Drug Rejection

Recent discussions on X about Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) have been ignited by the U.S. FDA's rejection of the company's lead drug, RP1, for melanoma treatment in combination therapy. Many users are expressing shock at the steep decline in stock price, with shares reportedly hitting record lows following the news. The focus remains on whether this regulatory setback marks a complete restart for the biotech firm or if the market reaction might be excessive.

Conversations also touch on potential next steps for Replimune, with some speculating about the possibility of stock buybacks given the company's cash reserves. There’s a mix of pessimism and cautious optimism as users debate the long-term implications of the FDA’s decision on trial designs. Posts on X reflect a keen interest in whether a reversal breakout could be on the horizon as pre-market activity shows some recovery.

Replimune Group Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Replimune Group Inc. insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP ASTLEY-SPARKE sold 32,279 shares for an estimated $260,168

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,105 shares for an estimated $202,346

KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,952 shares for an estimated $64,093

CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,749 shares for an estimated $30,179

ANDREW SCHWENDENMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,287 shares for an estimated $26,460

EMILY LUISA HILL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,535 shares for an estimated $20,406

Replimune Group Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of Replimune Group Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Replimune Group Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025

Replimune Group Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 06/02/2025

