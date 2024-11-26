Replimune 6.923M share Spot Secondary priced at $13.00

The deal size was increased to $140M in common stock from $125M in common stock. Leerink acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on REPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.