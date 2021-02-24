Repligen's (RGEN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Repligen Corporation RGEN is a leading provider of advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used by large biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations for manufacturing biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and gene therapies.

Repligen earns its revenues from the sale of several products, which can be categorized mainly under four segments, namely filtration, chromatography, protein and process analytics. The company has been progressing well with all its product franchisees performing well during the first nine months of 2020.

Repligen’s earnings surprise record is pretty impressive. It delivered an earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 37.36%. In the last-reported quarter, Repligen delivered an earnings surprise of 42.86%.

Currently, Repligen has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:

Earnings: Repligen reported earnings of 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, which comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents.

Revenues: Repligen generated total revenues of $108.6 million during the fourth quarter also beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.9 million.

Key Stats: Excluding the impact of currency and acquisitions/divestures, Repligen’s revenues grew 47% organically year over year in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 Guidance: The company expects total revenues in the range of $500-$525 million for the current year, implying organic growth of 26%-33%. Adjusted EPS is anticipated within $1.86-$1.94 for 2021.

Share Price Impact: Shares were up 6.5% in pre-market trading.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.