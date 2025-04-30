Repligen's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

Repligen Corporation RGEN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $169 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of acquisition revenues and currency exchange, revenues rose 11% organically. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Year to date, shares of Repligen have decreased 3.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on RGEN's Q1 Earnings

Product revenues were $169.1 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago level. Royalty and other revenues amounted to $0.04 million, down almost 2.7% year over year.

Repligen’s business franchisees are categorized as filtration, chromatography, proteins and process analytics. Revenues from Repligen’s base business exclude COVID-related revenues and acquisition-related revenues. The company reported 14% organic non-COVID revenue growth for the first quarter.

Total orders grew nearly 20%, with all four franchises growing in double digits.

Revenues from biopharma and consumables grew more than 20% on a year-over-year basis during the first quarter, backed by strong orders. However, CDMO sales were slightly down on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN's Costs, Margins & Cash Position

Adjusted gross margin was 53.7%, higher than 49.2% in the year-ago period.

Adjusted research and development expenses totaled approximately $11.3 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose around 10.4% to $56 million.

Adjusted operating income totaled $23.4 million compared with $13.6 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted operating margin was 13.8% in the first quarter, higher than 8.9% in the year-ago quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $697 million compared with $757 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

RGEN's 2025 Guidance

Repligen now expects 2025 total revenues in the range of $695-$720 million, slightly higher than the previous expectation of $685-$710 million.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be between $1.63 and $1.72, down from the prior expectation $1.67 to $1.76.

Adjusted operating income is now expected in the range of $95-$102 million compared with the previous projection of $99-$106 million.

Repligen anticipates adjusted gross margin between 52% and 53% for 2025, reflecting an increase of 100 basis points from the previous expectation.

The updated guidance reflects the impact of the recent acquisition of 908 Devices’ bioprocessing analytics business. Repligen purchased four devices from 908 Devices to strengthen its differentiated process analytical technology portfolio in March.

Repligen reiterated its organic revenue growth guidance in the range of 9.5%-13.5% for 2025.

Repligen Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Repligen Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Repligen Corporation Quote

RGEN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Repligen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA, Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM and Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings per share have increased from 69 cents to 71 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 87 cents to 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 40.6%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 32.80%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Beam Therapeutics' loss per share have narrowed from $4.43 to $4.27 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.94 to $4.80. Year to date, shares of BEAM have lost 20.6%.

BEAM’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.92%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.61 to $1.50 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.81 to $1.68. Year to date, shares of IMCR have gained 3.3%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 31.91%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.