Repligen (RGEN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Repligen Corporation’s RGEN four product franchisees, namely filtration, chromatography, protein and process analytics when it reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results.

The company’s earnings surprise record is pretty impressive. It delivered an earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 37.36%. In the last-reported quarter, Repligen delivered an earnings surprise of 42.86%.

Shares of Repligen have increased 14.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 12.9%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Repligen earns its revenues from the sale of several products, which can be categorized mainly under four segments, namely filtration, chromatography, protein and process analytics.

In the last-reported quarter, Repligen’s total revenues improved substantially year over year on strong demand across all the franchises, especially the Filtration product business which performed exceptionally, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be reported quarter.

Excluding the impact of currency and acquisitions/divestures, revenues also grew organically year over year in the last-reported quarter, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be reported quarter.

We expect sales performance of the filtration, chromatography and protein franchises to have improved both sequentially and year over year in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The acquisition of C Technologies added a fourth franchise – process analytics, which has been doing well so far, a trend we expect to have continued in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, Repligen and its German partner Navigo Proteins GmbH announced that they have completed the development and launched the NGL COVID-19 spike protein affinity resin, a novel affinity resin which can be utilized in the purification of COVID-19 vaccines. This COVID-19 affinity resin is likely to provide vaccine manufacturers with a high purity capture step, thereby decreasing processing time and improving overall yield in the production of vaccines. We expect management to provide a detailed update on this development at the upcoming investors call.

Earnings Whispers

