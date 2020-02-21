Repligen (RGEN) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

Repligen Corporation RGEN reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 20 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. The figure also surpassed the year-ago earnings of 19 cents.

Moreover, total revenues of $69.5 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68 million. Additionally, the top line surged 34% year over year (35% at constant currency) on strong performances by the filtration and chromatography product franchises.

We remind investors that last May, Repligen acquired the privately held bioprocess analytics company C Technologies for a $240-million cash-and-stock deal. Excluding the impact of currency and acquisitions/divestures, Repligen’s revenues grew 21% organically year over year in the fourth quarter.

On the fourth-quarter conference call, management stated that within the seven months of its ownership, revenues from C Technologies products totaled $16.4 million, in line with the company’s expectation.

Despite earnings and sales topping expectations, shares of Repligen were down 7.4% on Thursday. However, the stock has soared 71.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, adjusted research and development expenses were $4.9 million, up 63.3% from the year-ago figure.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $22.2 million, surging 54.2% year over year.

Adjusted gross margin was 57.2%, reflecting a 240-bps improvement compared from the 2018-level. Adjusted operating income was $12.7 million, reflecting an increase of 15% year over year.

As of Dec 31, 2019, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $528.4 million compared with $513.5 million on Sep 30, 2019.

Full-Year Results

For 2019, Repligen generated revenues of $ 270.2 million, up 39% year over year (41% at constant currency) with organic growth of 33%.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 were higher than the year-ago earnings of $0.66.

2020 Guidance

Repligen expects total revenues in the range of $309-$319 million, implying an organic growth of 10-14%.

Adjusted net income is projected in the range of $57-$60 million while adjusted operating income is anticipated in the band of $70-$74 million.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated within $1.07-$1.12 for 2020.

