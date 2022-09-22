Repligen (RGEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.63, changing hands as low as $186.42 per share. Repligen Corp. shares are currently trading off about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $137.21 per share, with $327.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.