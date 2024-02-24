Repligen (RGEN) Price Target Increased by 8.15% to 203.98

The average one-year price target for Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) has been revised to 203.98 / share. This is an increase of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 188.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from the latest reported closing price of 196.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.30%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 72,703K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,010K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 9.36% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 22.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 16.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,621K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,569K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Repligen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

