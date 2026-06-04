Repligen (RGEN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Repligen (RGEN). Shares have lost about 3.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Repligen due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Repligen Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Repligen's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Repligen reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share.

Total revenues in the first quarter were $194.3 million, up 14.8% year over year on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of acquisition and currency exchange, revenues rose 11% organically. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191 million.

Quarter in Detail

The company’s top line comprises product revenues and negligible royalties and other revenues.

Product revenues were $194.2 million, up almost 14.8% from the year-ago level. Royalty and other revenues amounted to $0.04 million, up almost 26% year over year.

Repligen records revenues from its business franchisees that can be categorized as filtration, chromatography, proteins and process analytics.

Total orders remained strong, like previous quarters, with all the franchises witnessing strong year-over-year growth during the first quarter. Filtration revenues grew mid-single digits on a reported basis in the quarter, driven by fluid management, ATF and other consumables.

Chromatography revenues increased over 25% year over year during the quarter, driven by growth in OPUS columns.

Consumables, including proteins, grew in double digits. Biopharma revenues also grew year over year during the first quarter, driven by growth from emerging biotech. CDMO revenues grew mid-teens year over year during the quarter.

In the reported quarter, Process Analytics revenues grew more than 50% year over year, led by strength in the downstream analytics offering and overall strong demand.

Costs, Margins & Cash Position

Adjusted gross margin was 55.5%, reflecting an increase of 180 basis points year over year.

Adjusted operating income totaled $30 million, reflecting an increase of 30.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating margin was 15.4% in the first quarter, higher than 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $785 million compared with $768 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Guidance

Repligen lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance while increasing its EPS outlook.

The company now expects total revenues in the range of $803-$833 million in 2026, compared with the previous expectation of $810-$840 million.

Importantly, the company expects reported as well as organic revenue growth of 9-13% in 2026, unchanged from the previous expectation.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be between $1.97 and $2.05 for full-year 2026, up from the previous expectation of $1.93 and $2.01.

Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 53.7% and 54.2% for 2026, compared with the prior expectation of 53.6%-54.1%.

Adjusted operating income is expected in the range of $124-$132 million, up from the earlier expectation of $122-$130 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Repligen has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Repligen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Repligen belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Biogen Inc. (BIIB), has gained 2.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Biogen reported revenues of $2.48 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.9%. EPS of $3.57 for the same period compares with $3.02 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Biogen is expected to post earnings of $3.39 per share, indicating a change of -38% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -4.5% over the last 30 days.

Biogen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.