Repligen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 33c

Reports Q3 revenue $154.871M, consensus $153.23M. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen (RGEN) said, “I’m pleased to report strong third quarter results, made possible by the excellent execution by our team and improving market conditions. We are encouraged to see strengthening CDMO and equipment sales in the quarter, with each delivering year-over-year and sequential growth. In new modalities, we achieved record sales in the quarter and our differentiated technology continues to serve us well. We are further encouraged by continued strength in Filtration, consumables, and Pharma, as well as order recovery in Chromatography. With clear line of sight, we are narrowing the 2024 revenue guidance shared in our September update, maintaining the midpoint, and we are optimistic about our opportunity funnel as we move into 2025.”

