Repligen Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

February 20, 2025 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corporation (RGEN), a life sciences company, Thursday reported net loss of $33.87 million or $0.60 per share for the fourth quarter, wider than $16.45 million or $0.29 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $25.13 million or $0.44 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter slightly increased to $167.55 million from $166.62 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $167.57 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenue in the range of $685 million - $710 million. It sees EPS of $0.90 - $0.99, and adjusted EPS of $1.67 - $1.76. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $692.76 million for the year.

