News & Insights

Markets
RGEN

Repligen Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY23 Earnings Outlook

October 31, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Repligen Corp. (RGEN) announced Tuesday third-quarter net income of $18.17 million or $0.32 per share, sharply down from $40.41 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.23 per share, compared to $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 30 percent to $141.19 billion from $200.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $140.64 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.76 per share on revenues between $635 million and $645 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $1.00 to $1.08 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.80 per share on revenues between $635 million and $645 million.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.74 per share on revenues of $645.78 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.