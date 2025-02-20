REPLIGEN Earnings Results: $RGEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPLIGEN ($RGEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $167,550,000, missing estimates of $171,021,309 by $-3,471,309.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RGEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REPLIGEN Insider Trading Activity

REPLIGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,437 shares for an estimated $6,612,366.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REPLIGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of REPLIGEN stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REPLIGEN Government Contracts

We have seen $34,420 of award payments to $RGEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.