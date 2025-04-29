Repligen Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 10% Revenue Growth and 72% Increase in Adjusted Operating Income

Repligen Corporation reported $169 million in revenue, a 10% increase, with strong results across biopharma and consumables.

Quiver AI Summary

Repligen Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues of $169 million, marking a 10% year-over-year increase and 14% organic non-COVID growth. Sequential orders saw nearly a 20% uptick, contributing to a significant 72% rise in adjusted operating income compared to the previous year. The company reiterated its full-year 2025 organic revenue guidance of 9.5% to 13.5%. Key highlights included robust growth in both biopharma and consumables revenues exceeding 20%, a successful acquisition of 908 Devices' bioprocessing portfolio, and the launch of new products like the CTech™ SoloVPE® Plus System. Repligen is focused on navigating the current economic environment with minimal tariff impact, maintaining a strong cash position of $697 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Reported revenue of $169 million represents a year-over-year increase of 10%, reflecting strong business performance.

Adjusted operating income increased 72% year-over-year, indicating significant improvement in operational efficiency.

Total orders grew nearly 20%, with all four franchises experiencing double-digit growth, showcasing solid momentum in the business.

Reiterated full year 2025 organic revenue guidance of 9.5% - 13.5%, demonstrating confidence in future growth.

Potential Negatives

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $757 million at the end of 2024 to $697 million at the end of Q1 2025, which may indicate liquidity issues or reduced capital available for investments.

Increased acquisition and integration costs alongside restructuring expenses may signal difficulties in managing operational efficiency and could impact future profitability.

Realized changes in financial guidance, including a reduction in income from operations due to the recent acquisition, may raise concerns about future earnings performance compared to previous expectations.

FAQ

What were Repligen's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Repligen reported total revenues of $169 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did adjusted operating income increase year-over-year?

Adjusted operating income for Repligen increased by 72% year-over-year.

What is Repligen's 2025 organic revenue growth guidance?

The company's organic revenue growth guidance for 2025 is between 9.5% and 13.5%.

What are the company's recent acquisitions?

Repligen recently acquired 908 Devices' bioprocessing portfolio to enhance its Analytics franchise.

When will Repligen discuss their Q1 2025 results?

Repligen will host a conference call on April 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss Q1 results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGEN Insider Trading Activity

$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,002 shares for an estimated $7,467,102 .

. MARGARET PAX purchased 250 shares for an estimated $37,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RGEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGEN forecast page.

Full Release







Revenue of $169 million, year-over-year increase of 10% as reported and 14% organic non-COVID growth





Revenue of $169 million, year-over-year increase of 10% as reported and 14% organic non-COVID growth





Orders increased sequentially and high-teens year-over-year





Orders increased sequentially and high-teens year-over-year





Adjusted operating income increased 72% year-over-year





Adjusted operating income increased 72% year-over-year





Reiterates 2025 full year organic revenue guidance of 9.5% - 13.5%









WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2025, covering the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The company is also providing updated financial guidance for the full year 2025.





Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “We had a strong start to the year with $169 million of revenue, which represented 14% organic non-COVID growth and helped drive meaningful adjusted operating margin expansion. Total orders grew nearly 20%, with all four franchises growing double-digits, highlighting the momentum in our business. As a result, we are confident in our organic growth outlook for the full year. Strategically, we strengthened our Analytics franchise with the acquisition of 908’s bioprocessing portfolio. Finally, we are working to navigate through the current economic environment and at this point in time, we see minimal impact from tariffs on our EPS.”







Q1 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS











Biopharma and consumables.



Revenues for both biopharma and consumables increased greater than 20% year-over-year, reaching record levels excluding COVID.



Revenues for both biopharma and consumables increased greater than 20% year-over-year, reaching record levels excluding COVID.





M&A.



Closed acquisition of 908 Devices’ bioprocessing portfolio, complementing and strengthening our process analytical technology (PAT) offering with upstream capabilities.



Closed acquisition of 908 Devices’ bioprocessing portfolio, complementing and strengthening our process analytical technology (PAT) offering with upstream capabilities.





New products.



Launched CTech™ SoloVPE® Plus System, our next generation UV-based Variable Pathlength Technology system offering unparalleled accuracy, speed and ease-of-use.













FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE







Q1 2025 financial performance (compared to prior year periods except as noted).







All adjusted figures are non-GAAP and, except for earnings per share, are rounded to the nearest million, and are reconciled in the tables included later in this press release.









Total reported revenue was $169 million compared to $153 million, an increase of 10% reported and 11% organic or 14% organic non-COVID.



Total reported revenue was $169 million compared to $153 million, an increase of 10% reported and 11% organic or 14% organic non-COVID.



GAAP gross profit was $91 million compared to $77 million. Adjusted gross profit was $91 million compared to $75 million.



GAAP gross profit was $91 million compared to $77 million. Adjusted gross profit was $91 million compared to $75 million.



GAAP income from operations was $7 million, compared to $4 million. Adjusted income from operations was $23 million, compared to $14 million.



GAAP income from operations was $7 million, compared to $4 million. Adjusted income from operations was $23 million, compared to $14 million.



GAAP net income (GAAP) was $6 million, compared to $3 million. Adjusted net income was $22 million compared to $17 million.



GAAP net income (GAAP) was $6 million, compared to $3 million. Adjusted net income was $22 million compared to $17 million.



GAAP earnings per share was $0.10 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.06. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.39 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.30.











MARGIN SUMMARY











GAAP Margins











Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Gross Margin









53.6%









50.1%









Operating (EBIT) Margin









3.9%









2.4%



































Adjusted (non-GAAP) Margins











Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Gross Margin









53.7%









49.2%









Operating (EBIT) Margin









13.8%









8.9%









EBITDA Margin









19.3%









14.4%

































Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025, were $697 million, compared to $757 million at December 31, 2024.







FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025







Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025 is based on expectations for our existing business. Our GAAP and Adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance excludes the impact of any potential business acquisitions in 2025, tariffs, and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.



















CURRENT GUIDANCE



















(at April 29, 2025)











FY 2025











GAAP













Adjusted (non-GAAP)









Total Reported Revenue









$695M - $720M













$695M - $720M









Reported Growth









9.5% - 13.5%













9.5% - 13.5%









Organic Growth









—













9.5% - 13.5%









Organic, Non-COVID Growth









—













11.5% - 15.5%









Gross Margin









52% - 53%













52% - 53%









Income from Operations









$48M - $55M













$95M - $102M









Operating Margin









7% - 8%













13.5% - 14.5%









Other Income (Expense)









$7M - $8M













$23M - $24M









Adjusted EBITDA Margin









—













19.5% - 20.5%









Tax Rate on Pre-Tax Income









23% - 24%













22% - 23%









Net Income









$43M - $48M













$92M - $97M









Earnings Per Share - Diluted









$0.76 - $0.85













$1.63 - $1.72







































Updated guidance incorporates the impact of the acquisition of 908 Devices’ Bioprocessing Analytics business including: a revenue increase of $10 million, a $4 million reduction in income from operations and the associated impact on operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, net income and earnings per share, diluted. Additionally, there is a 100-basis point increase in gross margin versus our prior guidance. This primarily relates to a shift in costs to operating expenses from cost of goods sold, where they previously were assumed in our prior guidance. There is no impact on operating income associated with this change.









Conference Call and Webcast Access







Repligen will host a conference call and webcast today, April 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results, corporate developments and financial guidance for the year 2025. The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 274-3999 for domestic callers or (412) 317-5607 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 6386085.







About Repligen Corporation







Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.







Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance







To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures of financial performance are included in this release: organic non-COVID revenue and non-COVID revenue growth; organic revenue and organic revenue growth; adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; adjusted R&D expense and adjusted SG&A expense; adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin; adjusted pre-tax income; adjusted net income; adjusted earnings per share (diluted); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company provides the impact of foreign currency translation, to enable determination of revenue growth rates at constant currency. To calculate the impact of foreign currency translation, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior year periods.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition and integration costs; restructuring charges including the costs of severance and accelerated depreciation among other charges; incremental costs attributed to CEO transition; contingent consideration related to the Company’s acquisitions; intangible amortization costs; non-cash interest expense related to the accretion of the debt discount; amortization of debt issuance costs related to Company’s convertible debt; foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans; and, the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.







NOTE:









All reconciliations of above GAAP figures (reported or guidance) to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures are detailed in the tables included later in this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to and in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, any express or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including our 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions; expected demand in the markets in which we operate; expectations regarding the acquisition of 908 Devices’ bioprocessing portfolio; and the expected performance of our business and momentum across our portfolio, are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.









Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business; our ability to manage through and predict headwinds; the risk that we have assumed that markets and franchises will improve and grow more than expected; our ability to achieve our 2025 financial guidance; our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses and relevant personnel in a timely manner or at all, and to achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; that demand for our products could decline, which could adversely impact our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing companies; risks around the Company’s effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; our compliance with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Evaluation Agency regulations; our volatile stock price; the impact of tariffs on our business, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Repligen’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequently filed reports with the Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any subsequent filings made with the Commission, which are available at the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Repligen disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.









Repligen Contact:







Jacob Johnson





VP, Investor Relations





(781) 419-0204





investors@repligen.com















REPLIGEN CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















Revenue:

































Product revenue









$





169,137













$





153,146













Royalty and other revenue













35

















36













Total revenue













169,172

















153,182













Costs and expenses:

































Cost of goods sold













78,415

















76,391













Research and development













12,924

















11,238













Selling, general and administrative













71,255

















61,803

























162,594

















149,432













Income from operations













6,578

















3,750













Investment income













7,314

















8,993













Interest expense













(5,250





)













(5,029





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs













(413





)













(483





)









Other income (expenses), net













(286





)













(3,536





)









Income before income taxes













7,943

















3,695













Income tax provision













2,113

















399













Net income









$





5,830













$





3,296













Earnings per share:

































Basic









$





0.10













$





0.06













Diluted









$





0.10













$





0.06













Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













56,122,742

















55,791,289













Diluted













56,558,072

















56,531,476



























Balance Sheet Data:













March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024















Cash and cash equivalents









$





697,229













$





757,355













Working capital













880,469

















939,254













Total assets













2,852,143

















2,829,666













Long-term obligations













714,664

















730,161













Accumulated earnings













413,184

















407,354













Stockholders’ equity













1,985,483

















1,972,718























































REPLIGEN CORPORATION









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and earnings per share data)









In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding









Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) Growth to Organic Non-COVID Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) GROWTH













10





%













(7





)%









Acquisition revenue













(1





)%













(4





)%









Currency exchange













1





%













1





%









ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP)













11





%













(11





)%









COVID revenue













2





%













1





%









ORGANIC NON-COVID REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP)













14





%













(10





)%



















Reconciliation of Income from Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted Income from Operations (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP)









$





6,578













$





3,750













ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













6,033

















1,755













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















1,089

















(584





)









Intangible amortization













9,121

















8,716













Other



(2)















584

















—













ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)









$





23,405













$





13,637













OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN













3.9





%













2.4





%









ADJUSTED OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN













13.8





%













8.9





%



















































Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















NET INCOME (GAAP)









$





5,830













$





3,296













ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













6,033

















1,755













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















1,089

















(584





)









Intangible amortization













9,121

















8,716













Non-cash interest expense













3,747

















3,464













Amortization of debt issuance costs













413

















483













Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(3)















—

















3,787













Other



(2)















584

















—













Tax effect of non-GAAP charges













(4,576





)













(3,690





)









ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)









$





22,241













$





17,227























Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED









$





0.10













$





0.06













ADJUSTMENTS TO EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED:

































Acquisition and integration costs













0.11

















0.03













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















0.02

















(0.01





)









Intangible amortization













0.16

















0.15













Non-cash interest expense













0.07

















0.06













Amortization of debt issuance costs













0.01

















0.01













Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(3)















—

















0.07













Other



(2)















0.01

















—













Tax effect of non-GAAP charges













(0.08





)













(0.07





)









ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) - DILUTED









$





0.39













$





0.30























Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















NET INCOME (GAAP)









$





5,830













$





3,296













ADJUSTMENTS:

































Investment income













(7,314





)













(8,993





)









Interest expense













5,250

















5,029













Amortization of debt issuance costs













413

















483













Income tax provision













2,113

















399













Depreciation













9,555

















8,145













Intangible amortization



(4)















9,149

















8,744













EBITDA (NON-GAAP)













24,996

















17,103













OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

































Acquisition and integration costs













6,033

















1,755













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)(5)















1,089

















(584





)









Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(3)















—

















3,787













Other



(2)















584

















—













ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)









$





32,702













$





22,061













ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (NON-GAAP)













19.3





%













14.4





%



















Reconciliation of Cost of Goods Sold (GAAP) to Adjusted Cost Goods Sold (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















COST OF GOODS SOLD (GAAP)









$





78,415













$





76,391













ADJUSTMENT TO COST OF GOODS SOLD (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













(103





)













(66





)









Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















270

















1,448













Intangible amortization













(187





)













—













ADJUSTED COST OF GOODS SOLD (NON-GAAP)









$





78,395













$





77,773













GROSS MARGIN (GAAP)













53.6





%













50.1





%









ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (NON-GAAP)













53.7





%













49.2





%



















































Reconciliation of R&D Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted R&D Expense (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















R&D EXPENSE (GAAP)









$





12,924













$





11,238













ADJUSTMENT TO R&D EXPENSE (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













(420





)













(53





)









Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















(810





)













(165





)









Intangible amortization













(357





)













—













ADJUSTED R&D EXPENSE (NON-GAAP)









$





11,337













$





11,020























Reconciliation of SG&A Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted SG&A Expense (Non-GAAP)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















SG&A EXPENSE (GAAP)









$





71,255













$





61,803













ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













(5,510





)













(1,636





)









Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















(549





)













(699





)









Intangible amortization













(8,577





)













(8,716





)









Other



(2)















(584





)













—













ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE (NON-GAAP)









$





56,035













$





50,752























Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) Guidance





















Year Ending December 31, 2025

























Low End

















High End















GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME (GAAP)









$





43,000













$





48,000













ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME (GAAP):

































Acquisition and integration costs













11,505

















11,505













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















1,464

















1,464













Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













33,384

















33,384













Non-cash interest expense













14,586

















14,586













Amortization of debt issuance costs













1,646

















1,646













Tax effect of non-GAAP charges













(13,699





)













(13,699





)









Other



(2)















584

















584













Guidance rounding adjustment













(470





)













(470





)









GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)









$





92,000













$





97,000























Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Guidance





















Year Ending December 31, 2025

























Low End

















High End















GUIDANCE ON EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED









$





0.76













$





0.85













ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED:

































Acquisition and integration costs













0.20

















0.20













Restructuring activities and other related charges



(1)















0.03

















0.03













Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













0.59

















0.59













Non-cash interest expense













0.26

















0.26













Amortization of debt issuance costs













0.03

















0.03













Tax effect of non-GAAP charges













(0.24





)













(0.24





)









Other



(2)















0.01

















0.01













Guidance rounding adjustment













(0.01





)













(0.01





)









GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) - DILUTED









$





1.63













$





1.72























FOOTNOTES FOR ALL TABLES ABOVE (amounts in thousands):







(1) In July 2023, we began restructuring activities to simplify and streamline our organization and strengthen the overall effectiveness of our operations. The Company continued further restructuring activities during the three months ended March 31, 2025 including severance, employee-related and facility exit costs. Cost of goods sold includes the benefit received from the sale of inventory that had previously been reserved as part of the restructuring plan of $885 and $2,007 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Includes one-time events relating to a cybersecurity incident, net of insurance, and costs associated with the restatement of previously issued financial statements.





(3) During the first quarter of 2024 we recorded foreign currency losses on certain intercompany loans of $3,787. The impact was recorded to the Other expenses, net line item within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(4) Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $28 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.





(5) Excludes $19 of accelerated depreciation related to the restructuring plan for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This amount is included in the depreciation line item of this table.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.