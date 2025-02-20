Repligen Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue of $168 Million and Provides 2025 Financial Guidance

Repligen Corporation reports Q4 revenue of $168 million, full year revenue of $634 million, and provides 2025 growth guidance.

Repligen Corporation reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $168 million, marking a slight increase from the previous year's $167 million, and a total annual revenue of $634 million for 2024, up from $632 million in 2023. The company saw a sequential increase in orders and revenue of 11% and 8%, respectively, with orders exceeding revenue by 6% during the quarter. Repligen anticipates a growth rate of 8% to 12% for 2025, excluding COVID-related revenues which could lead to organic growth of 10% to 14%. Highlights from the fourth quarter include a solid performance in its CDMO and capital equipment segments, the acquisition of Tantti Laboratory Inc., and the launch of a new affinity resin for mRNA therapeutic applications. Despite a reported loss from operations of $36.5 million and net losses of $33.9 million in Q4, Repligen remains optimistic about the bioprocessing market's recovery and its financial outlook.

Fourth quarter revenue of $168 million represented a year-over-year increase, contributing to a full year revenue of $634 million.

Fourth quarter orders increased by 11%, indicating strong demand and growth potential.

Provided full year 2025 financial guidance of 8% to 12% growth, suggesting confidence in future performance despite preceding challenges.

Launched the AVIPure® dsRNA resin, a groundbreaking product that targets emerging mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, potentially expanding market opportunities.

Q4 GAAP loss from operations was $(37) million, a significant decline compared to a profit of $10 million in the previous year, indicating substantial challenges in operational efficiency.

GAAP net loss increased to $(34) million in Q4 2024 from $(16) million in Q4 2023, raising concerns about the company's financial health and stability.

Gross margin dropped to 23.2% in Q4 2024, down from 47.1% in Q4 2023, which is a significant decline that may impact investor confidence and attractiveness to potential partners.

What was Repligen's fourth quarter revenue in 2024?

Repligen's fourth quarter revenue for 2024 was reported at $168 million.

How did Repligen's orders perform in the fourth quarter?

In the fourth quarter, Repligen's orders increased by approximately 11% compared to the previous quarter.

What is the financial guidance for Repligen in 2025?

Repligen expects total reported revenue growth of 8% to 12% for the full year 2025.

What were the key drivers for revenue growth in Q4 2024?

The revenue growth in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by the Filtration and Analytics franchises.

Did Repligen acquire any companies in 2024?

Yes, Repligen acquired chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc. in 2024.

Fourth quarter revenue of $168 million and full year revenue of $634 million









Fourth quarter revenue of $168 million and full year revenue of $634 million





Fourth quarter orders and revenues sequentially increased 11% and 8% respectively





Fourth quarter orders and revenues sequentially increased 11% and 8% respectively





Orders outpaced revenue by 6% in the fourth quarter





Orders outpaced revenue by 6% in the fourth quarter





Provides full year 2025 guidance of 8% to 12% reported growth and 10% to 14% excluding COVID-related revenue









WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024, covering the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024. The company is also providing financial guidance for the full year 2025.





Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “During the fourth quarter, we were very encouraged by the continued momentum across our portfolio. Total revenue in the fourth quarter grew 13% excluding COVID, overcoming two points of currency headwind. Total orders outpaced sales by 6%, driven by our Filtration and Analytics franchises. The strength we saw in the third quarter for CDMOs and capital equipment continued during the fourth quarter, with sequential revenues increasing approximately 20% and 30% respectively. While we continue to monitor China and emerging biotech, the overall bioprocessing market is returning to growth. Our order momentum during the second half gives us confidence that we can achieve our 2025 guidance.”







Q4 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS











CDMO and capital equipment.



Orders accelerated sequentially in the quarter, increasing ~15% and ~30% respectively, confirming both markets are fundamentally improving







Orders accelerated sequentially in the quarter, increasing ~15% and ~30% respectively, confirming both markets are fundamentally improving





M&A.



Closed acquisition of chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc, strengthening and expanding our Protein and Chromatography offering in new modalities







Closed acquisition of chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc, strengthening and expanding our Protein and Chromatography offering in new modalities





New products.



Launched AVIPure



®



dsRNA resin, the industry’s first affinity resin for the removal of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA); a groundbreaking solution targeting mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines







Launched AVIPure dsRNA resin, the industry’s first affinity resin for the removal of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA); a groundbreaking solution targeting mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines





Sustainability.



Published our 2023 Sustainability report



“Advancing Impacts”



, highlighting the company’s progress across numerous environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives













FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE







Q4 and Full Year 2024 financial performance (compared to prior year periods except as noted).







All adjusted figures are non-GAAP and, except for earnings per share, are rounded to the nearest million, and are reconciled in the tables included later in this press release.









Q4 reported revenue was $168 million compared to $167 million, bringing our full year 2024 revenue to $634 million compared to $632 million.







Q4 reported revenue was $168 million compared to $167 million, bringing our full year 2024 revenue to $634 million compared to $632 million.



Q4 GAAP gross profit was $39 million compared to $78 million. Adjusted gross profit was $85 million compared to $87 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP gross profit was $275 million compared to $278 million. Adjusted gross profit was $320 million compared to $310 million. Q4 and full year 2024 gross profit includes $45 million and $44 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges



(3)



, including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.







Q4 GAAP gross profit was $39 million compared to $78 million. Adjusted gross profit was $85 million compared to $87 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP gross profit was $275 million compared to $278 million. Adjusted gross profit was $320 million compared to $310 million. Q4 and full year 2024 gross profit includes $45 million and $44 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges , including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.



Q4 GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(37) million, compared to $10 million. Adjusted income from operations was $25 million, compared to $30 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(35) million, compared to $48 million. Adjusted income from operations was $82 million compared to $88 million. Q4 and full year 2024 (loss) income from operations includes $45 million and $47 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges



(3)



, including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.







Q4 GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(37) million, compared to $10 million. Adjusted income from operations was $25 million, compared to $30 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(35) million, compared to $48 million. Adjusted income from operations was $82 million compared to $88 million. Q4 and full year 2024 (loss) income from operations includes $45 million and $47 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges , including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.



Q4 GAAP net (loss) income was $(34) million, compared to $(16) million. Adjusted net income was $25 million compared to $27 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP net (loss) income was $(26) million compared to $36 million. Adjusted net income was $89 million compared to $93 million.







Q4 GAAP net (loss) income was $(34) million, compared to $(16) million. Adjusted net income was $25 million compared to $27 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP net (loss) income was $(26) million compared to $36 million. Adjusted net income was $89 million compared to $93 million.



Q4 GAAP (loss) earnings per share was $(0.60) on a basic and fully diluted basis, compared to $(0.29). Adjusted earnings per share was $0.44 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.48. For the full year 2024, GAAP (loss) earnings per share was $(0.46) compared to $0.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.58 compared to $1.65.











MARGIN SUMMARY











GAAP Margins









Q4 2024









Q4 2023









2024









2023











Gross Margin





23.2%





47.1%





43.3%





44.0%









Operating (EBIT) Margin





(21.8)%





5.9%





(5.5)%





7.5%























Adjusted (non-GAAP) Margins









Q4 2024









Q4 2023









2024









2023











Gross Margin





50.7%





52.5%





50.4%





49.0%









Operating (EBIT) Margin





14.9%





17.8%





12.9%





13.9%









EBITDA Margin





20.9%





22.2%





18.5%





19.8%

































Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024, were $757 million, compared to $751 million at December 31, 2023.





Amounts herein pertaining to December 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC.







FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025







Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025 is based on expectations for our existing business. Our GAAP and Adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance excludes the impact of any potential business acquisitions in 2025, and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.















CURRENT GUIDANCE







(at February 20, 2025)











FY 2025









GAAP









Adjusted (non-GAAP)











Total Reported Revenue





$685M - $710M





$685M - $710M









Reported Growth





8% - 12%





8% - 12%









Organic Growth





-





9.5% - 13.5%









Non-COVID Revenue Growth





-





10% - 14%









Gross Margin





51% - 52%





51% - 52%









Income from Operations





$59M - $66M





$99M - $106M









Operating Margin





8% - 9%





14% - 15%









Other Income (Expense)





$15M - $16M





$23M - $24M









Adjusted EBITDA Margin





-





20% - 21%









Tax Rate on Pre-Tax Income





23% - 24%





22% - 23%









Net Income





$51M - $56M





$95M - $100M









Earnings Per Share - Diluted





$0.90 - $0.99





$1.67 - $1.76



























REPLIGEN CORPORATION









































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





































(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



































.

















Revenue:





































Product revenue





$





167,394













$





166,349













$





634,178













$





631,979













Royalty and other revenue









153

















272

















261

















383













Total revenue









167,547

















166,621

















634,439

















632,362













Costs and expenses:





































Cost of goods sold









128,706

















88,136

















359,794

















353,922













Research and development









11,677

















10,285

















43,200

















42,722













Selling, general and administrative









60,474

















57,630

















263,368

















218,584













Contingent consideration









3,191

















697

















3,191

















(30,569





)









Total costs and operating expenses









204,048

















156,748

















669,553

















584,659













(Loss) income from operations









(36,501





)













9,873

















(35,114





)













47,703













Other income (expenses):





































Investment income









8,293

















6,023

















35,827

















24,135













Interest expense









(5,462





)













(1,276





)













(20,731





)













(2,503





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















(12,676





)













-

















(12,676





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









(411





)













(6,702





)













(1,843





)













(8,075





)









Other income (expenses)









(4,527





)













6,623

















(5,174





)













8,123













Other income (expenses), net









(2,107





)













(8,008





)













8,079

















9,004













(Loss) income before income taxes









(38,608





)













1,865

















(27,035





)













56,707













Income tax (benefit) provision









(4,739





)













18,315

















(1,521





)













21,111













Net (loss) income





$





(33,869





)









$





(16,450





)









$





(25,514





)









$





35,596













(Loss) earnings per share:





































Basic





$





(0.60





)









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.46





)









$





0.64













Diluted





$





(0.60





)









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.46





)









$





0.63













Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









56,056,993

















55,815,666

















55,936,751

















55,719,860













Diluted









56,056,993

















55,815,666

















55,936,751

















56,377,319











































































































Balance Sheet Data:









December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023



























Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities





$





757,355













$





751,323





























Working capital









939,254

















946,404





























Total assets









2,829,666

















2,831,185





























Long-term obligations









730,161

















701,398





























Accumulated earnings









407,354

















432,868





























Stockholders' equity









1,972,718

















1,964,845



















































































































REPLIGEN CORPORATION

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and earnings per share data)













In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding









































































Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) Growth to Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP)

















































































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,









































2024













2023













2024













2023



























































































TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) GROWTH









1





%













(11





%)









0





%













(21





%)

























































































Acquisition revenue









0





%













(3





%)









(2





%)













(1





%)





























Currency exchange













2





%













(1





%)









1





%













0





%





















































































































































ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP)









3





%













(15





%)









(1





%)













(22





%)



























































































































Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) to Base Revenue (Non-GAAP)

























































Three Months Ended





December 31,













% Change













Year Ended





December 31,













% Change





























2024





















2023

















2024 v 2023

















2024





















2023

















2024 v 2023











































































TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP)





$





167,547













$





166,621













1





%









$





634,439













$





632,362













0





%









































































COVID-related revenue













-

















(18,885





)









(100





%)













(11,462





)













(25,814





)









(56





%)





































































































































NON-COVID REVENUE (NON-GAAP)



(1)







$





167,547













$





147,736













13





%









$





622,977













$





606,548













3





%









































































Acquisition revenue













-

















-













n/a













(14,849





)













-













100





%









































































BASE REVENUE (NON-GAAP)



(1)







$





-













$





147,736













13





%









$





608,128













$





606,548













0





%























































































































Reconciliation of Income from Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted Income from Operations (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP)





$





(36,501





)









$





9,873

















$





(35,114





)









$





47,703

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP):

















































Inventory step-up charges









-

















1,238





















-

















1,238





















Acquisition and integration costs









2,450

















934





















7,347

















5,861





















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











45,232

















8,188





















47,171

















32,200





















Incremental costs attributed to CEO transition



(4)











16

















-





















22,362

















-





















Contingent consideration









3,191

















697





















3,191

















(30,569





)

















Intangible amortization









8,689

















8,769





















34,615

















31,452





















Other



(5)











1,922

















-





















2,508

















-

















































































































ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)





$





24,999













$





29,699

















$





82,080













$





87,885

































































OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN









-21.8





%













5.9





%

















-5.5





%













7.5





%













ADJUSTED OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN









14.9





%













17.8





%

















12.9





%













13.9





%















































































































Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)









































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































NET (LOSS) INCOME (GAAP)





$





(33,869





)









$





(16,450





)













$





(25,514





)









$





35,596

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO NET (LOSS) INCOME (GAAP):

















































Inventory step-up charges









-

















1,238





















-

















1,238





















Acquisition and integration costs









2,450

















934





















7,347

















5,861





















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











45,232

















8,188





















46,937

















32,200





















Incremental costs attributed to CEO transition



(4)











16

















-





















22,362

















-





















Contingent consideration









3,191

















697





















3,191

















(30,569





)

















Intangible amortization









8,689

















8,769





















34,615

















31,452





















Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















12,676





















-

















12,676





















Non-cash interest expense









3,681

















758





















14,291

















1,172





















Amortization of debt issuance costs









411

















6,702





















1,843

















8,075





















Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(6)











4,883

















(7,743





)

















5,509

















(7,743





)

















Other



(5)











1,922

















-





















2,508

















-





















Tax effect of non-GAAP charges









(11,479





)













11,428





















(24,288





)













3,266

















































































































ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)





$





25,127













$





27,197

















$





88,801













$





93,224



















































































































Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings Per Share (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED









(0.60





)









$





(0.29





)

















(0.46





)









$





0.63

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED:

















































Inventory step-up charges









-

















0.02





















-













$





0.02





















Acquisition and integration costs









0.04

















0.02





















0.13













$





0.10





















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











0.80

















0.15





















0.83













$





0.57





















Incremental costs attributed to CEO transition



(4)











0.00

















-





















0.40













$





-





















Contingent consideration









0.06

















0.01





















0.06













$





(0.54





)

















Intangible amortization









0.15

















0.16





















0.61













$





0.56





















Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















0.22





















-













$





0.22





















Non-cash interest expense









0.07

















0.01





















0.25













$





0.02





















Amortization of debt issuance costs









0.01

















0.12





















0.03













$





0.14





















Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(6)











0.09

















(0.14





)

















0.10













$





(0.14





)

















Other



(5)











0.03

















-





















0.04













$





-





















Tax effect of non-GAAP charges









(0.21





)













0.20





















(0.41





)









$





0.07

















































































































ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) - DILUTED



(7)







$





0.44













$





0.48

















$





1.58













$





1.65



















































































































Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































NET (LOSS) INCOME (GAAP)





$





(33,869





)









$





(16,450





)













$





(25,514





)









$





35,596

































































ADJUSTMENTS:

















































Investment income









(8,293





)













(6,023





)

















(35,827





)













(24,135





)

















Interest expense









5,462

















1,276





















20,731

















2,503





















Amortization of debt issuance costs









411

















6,702





















1,843

















8,075





















Income tax provision









(4,739





)













18,315





















(1,521





)













21,111





















Depreciation









9,670

















8,464





















34,967

















36,994





















Intangible amortization



(8)











8,717

















8,769





















34,726

















31,452

































































EBITDA









(22,641





)













21,053





















29,405

















111,596

































































OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

















































Inventory step-up charges









-

















1,238





















-

















1,238





















Acquisition and integration costs









2,450

















934





















7,347

















5,861





















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)(9)











45,232

















8,188





















46,937

















32,200





















Incremental costs attributed to CEO transition



(4)











16

















-





















22,362

















-





















Contingent consideration









3,191

















697





















3,191

















(30,569





)

















Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















12,676





















-

















12,676





















Foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans



(6)











4,883

















(7,743





)

















5,509

















(7,743





)

















Other



(5)











1,922

















-





















2,508

















-

















































































































ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)





$





35,053













$





37,043

















$





117,259













$





125,259

































































ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN









20.9





%













22.2





%

















18.5





%













19.8





%















































































































Reconciliation of Cost of Goods Sold (GAAP) to Adjusted Cost Goods Sold (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































COST OF GOODS SOLD (GAAP)





$





128,706













$





88,136

















$





359,794













$





353,922

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO COST OF GOODS SOLD (GAAP):

















































Inventory step-up charges









-

















(1,238





)

















-

















(1,238





)

















Acquisition and integration costs









(533





)













(6





)

















(822





)













(39





)

















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











(45,079





)













(7,675





)

















(44,029





)













(30,386





)

















Intangible amortization









(471





)













-





















(471





)













-

















































































































ADJUSTED COST OF GOODS SOLD (NON-GAAP)





$





82,623













$





79,217

















$





314,472













$





322,259

































































GROSS MARGIN (GAAP)









23.2





%













47.1





%

















43.3





%













44.0





%













ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (NON-GAAP)









50.7





%













52.5





%

















50.4





%













49.0





%































































Reconciliation of R&D Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted R&D Expense (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































R&D EXPENSE (GAAP)





$





11,677













$





10,285

















$





43,200













$





42,722

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO R&D EXPENSE (GAAP):

















































Acquisition and integration costs









(164





)













(2





)

















(364





)













5





















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











-

















(81





)

















(449





)













(116





)

















Intangible amortization









(121





)













-





















(121





)













-

















































































































ADJUSTED R&D EXPENSE (NON-GAAP)





$





11,392













$





10,202

















$





42,266













$





42,611



















































































































Reconciliation of SG&A Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted SG&A Expense (Non-GAAP)





































































Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024





















2023

























2024





















2023



































































SG&A EXPENSE (GAAP)





$





60,474













$





57,630

















$





263,368













$





218,584

































































ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE (GAAP):

















































Acquisition and integration costs









(1,753





)













(926





)

















(6,161





)













(5,827





)

















Restructuring activities and other related charges



(3)











(153





)













(432





)

















(2,693





)













(1,698





)

















Incremental costs attributed to CEO transition



(4)











(16





)













-





















(22,362





)













-





















Intangible amortization









(8,097





)













(8,769





)

















(34,023





)













(31,452





)

















Other



(5)











(1,922





)













-





















(2,508





)













-

















































































































ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE (NON-GAAP)





$





48,533













$





47,503

















$





195,621













$





179,607



















































































































Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) Guidance





































Year ending December 31, 2025













































Low End













High End



































GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME (GAAP)





$





51,000













$





56,000





































ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME (GAAP):

















































Acquisition and integration costs









2,575

















2,575









































Restructuring activities and other related charges









2,248

















2,248









































Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









34,898

















34,898









































Non-cash interest expense









14,194

















14,194









































Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,645

















1,645









































Tax effect of non-GAAP charges









(11,694





)













(11,694





)





































Guidance rounding adjustment









134

















134





































GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)





$





95,000













$





100,000







































































































































Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Guidance





























Year ending December 31, 2025













































Low End













High End



































GUIDANCE ON EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED





$





0.90













$





0.99





































ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) - DILUTED:

































































Acquisition and integration costs









0.05

















0.05









































Restructuring activities and other related charges









0.04

















0.04









































Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









0.62

















0.62









































Non-cash interest expense









0.25

















0.25









































Amortization of debt issuance costs









0.03

















0.03









































Tax effect of non-GAAP charges









(0.21





)













(0.21





)





































Guidance rounding adjustment









—

















—





































GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) - DILUTED





$





1.67













$





1.76







































































































































FOOTNOTES FOR ALL TABLES ABOVE (amounts in thousands):



























































































(1)





Base revenue (Non-GAAP) excludes COVID-related revenue and acquisition-related revenue contribution in current period for which there was no prior year comparable.





























































(2)





For the three- and twelve-month reporting periods ended December 31, 2023, there was $5,670 and $7,433 respectively in acquisition revenue that has been added to Base Revenue (Non-GAAP) for comparative purposes, as this revenue is now appropriately included in our year-over-year Base Revenue growth percentage of 13% and 0% respectively. At one year post-acquisition, those associated revenues are considered part of ongoing Base business.





























































(3)





In July 2023, the Board of Directors authorized the Company's management team to undertake restructuring activities to simplify and streamline our organization and strengthen the overall effectiveness of our operations. Since the initial streamlining and rebalancing efforts contemplated in July 2023, and with the introduction of new management in the second half of 2024, the Company continues to undertake further restructuring activities (collectively, the “Restructuring Plan”) which has included consolidating a portion of our manufacturing operations between certain U.S. locations, writing-off abandoned equipment with the rationalization of excess production line capacity and discontinuing the sale of certain product SKUs. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate the net realizable value of finished goods and raw materials to meet rapidly changing demand during a challenging supply chain environment in the industry.









The Company recorded pre-tax costs of $46.9 million and $32.2 million in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to the Restructuring Plan and other inventory-related charges. The Company believes the Restructuring Plan is now primarily complete as of December 31, 2024.









Severance and employee-related costs are primarily associated with headcount reductions. Costs incurred include cash severance and non-cash severance, including other termination benefits. Severance and other termination benefit packages are based on established benefit arrangements or local statutory requirements and we recognized the contractual component of these benefits when payment was probable and could be reasonably estimated.









Non-cash charges for the inventory write-off in 2023 included the impact of the Company discontinuing the sale of certain product SKUs, the impact of having proactively secured materials during the 2020-2022 pandemic period to meet accelerated demand during a challenging supply chain environment in the industry, and the impact of closing manufacturing facilities and production lines which include inventory that could not be repurposed. Where demand has reduced, finished goods and raw materials, the value of which exceeded the projected requirements to be used before reaching their expiration date, were written off.









The non-cash inventory write-off in 2024 includes the impact of the Company discontinuing the sale of certain product SKUs and is also the result of the further evaluation of inventory positions in unusually turbulent market supply conditions. This further evaluation took into consideration the market reset that continued into 2024 and resulted in new senior product management leadership updating product strategies. With these updated strategies, future demand and product mix projections were revised as a part of the Company’s annual strategic planning and budget sessions in 2024. Where the value of finished goods and raw materials exceeded the projected requirements to be used before reaching their expiration date, or in a reasonable time horizon, they were written off.









In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-cash charges were recognized for the write-off of abandoned equipment in connection with unneeded capacity related to a specific product line that was also included in the 2024 inventory adjustment. The Company’s manufacturing strategy and footprint were also reviewed as a part of our 2024 annual strategic planning and budget session. For this product line, capacity was expanded during the pandemic period, and current projections indicate it will not be needed in a usable time-period. The factory space will be reallocated for the production of other product lines.





























































(4)





Incremental stock compensation expense recorded during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $16 and $22,362 respectively, attributable to the transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) to Executive Chair of the Board announced by the Company on June 12, 2024. The incremental stock compensation expense was the result of the modification of the unvested equity awards held by the CEO immediately prior to the modification. This resulted in the revalue of his unvested awards and a change in his remaining requisite service period due to his change in duties upon transitioning to Executive Chair of the Board.





























































(5)





Includes a one time events relating to a cybersecurity incident, net of insurance, and costs associated with the restatement of previously issued financial statements.





























































(6)





During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 we recorded foreign currency adjustments on certain intercompany loans of ($4,883) and ($5,509) respectively. The impact was recorded to the Other income (expenses), net line item within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





























































(7)





GAAP loss per share - diluted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was determined excluding the effect of dilutive shares as the impact of such shares would have been antidilutive due to the net loss for the period, while the adjusted earnings per share - diluted for the same period was determined based upon diluted shares.





























































(8)





Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $28 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and $112 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





























































(9)





Excludes $19 of accelerated depreciation related to the restructuring plan for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This amount is included in the depreciation line item of this table for that period.



























































