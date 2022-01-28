Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) insiders who sold US$23m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$9.8b

Insiders at Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) sold US$23m worth of stock at an average price of US$215 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$619m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.9%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Repligen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairperson, Karen Dawes, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$261 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$177). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Repligen didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RGEN Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insiders at Repligen Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Repligen. In total, insiders sold US$3.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Repligen insiders own about US$661m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Repligen Insiders?

Insiders sold Repligen shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Repligen makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Repligen has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

