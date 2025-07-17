Repligen Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 29

Repligen Corporation will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Repligen Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on July 29, 2025, with a press release scheduled before the market opens and a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business updates. Domestic callers can dial in toll-free, while international callers have a separate number. The event will also be available via webcast and archived for future access. Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a life sciences company that focuses on innovative bioprocessing technologies for the production of biological drugs. The company operates manufacturing sites primarily in the U.S. and other countries across Europe. This press release contains forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned about the associated risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Repligen Corporation is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, which is significant for investors and stakeholders looking for insights into the company's performance.

The announcement of a conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with management, which can enhance transparency and build investor confidence.

Repligen's focus on innovative bioprocessing technologies positions it well in the growing life sciences market, which may attract potential investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial guidance or key performance indicators in advance of the earnings report may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s future performance.

Dependency on a conference call for important updates may be seen as lack of transparency if significant developments or challenges are not communicated adequately.

Forward-looking statements create uncertainty, potentially causing apprehension among investors due to the associated risks and lack of concrete information on the company's upcoming strategies and results.

FAQ

When will Repligen report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Repligen will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

How can I access the Repligen conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers.

Is a passcode required for the Repligen conference call?

No passcode is required for the live Repligen conference call.

Where can I find the Repligen webcast for the financial results?

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Repligen's website.

What are Repligen's main focus areas in bioprocessing?

Repligen focuses on Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics, and Proteins in bioprocessing technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RGEN Insider Trading Activity

$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 53,203 shares for an estimated $7,352,351 .

. MARGARET PAX purchased 250 shares for an estimated $37,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RGEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGEN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGEN forecast page.

$RGEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGEN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RGEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Markowitz from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $189.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and six- month reporting periods ended June 30, 2025.





The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the



Investor Relations



section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 770-2030 for callers in the U.S., and (609) 800-9909 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 7706699.







About Repligen Corporation







Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are



“inspiring advances in bioprocessing”



for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at



www.repligen.com



, and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.









Repligen Contact:







Jacob Johnson





VP, Investor Relations





(781) 419-0204





investors@repligen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.