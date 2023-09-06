Repligen Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RGEN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.59, changing hands as low as $166.73 per share. Repligen Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $134.64 per share, with $235.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.76.

