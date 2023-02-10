Repligen Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RGEN

In trading on Friday, shares of Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.96, changing hands as low as $181.01 per share. Repligen Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $137.21 per share, with $262.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.88.
