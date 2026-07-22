Repligen To Acquire BioLife In $1.5 Billion Deal; Preliminary Unaudited Results Highlight Growth

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corporation (RGEN), a life sciences company specializing in bioprocessing technologies, has agreed to acquire BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS), a developer of cell processing tools and biopreservation media for the cell and gene therapy market. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion and will be paid through a mix of 64% in Repligen common stock and 36% in cash. Both companies' boards have unanimously approved the deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Transaction Terms

BioLife stockholders will receive $31.00 per share, structured as $11.25 in cash plus 0.1442 shares of Repligen common stock, giving them both immediate value and a stake in Repligen's future growth. The offer represents a 24% premium to BioLife's 90-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) through July 21, 2026.

The acquisition is expected to be financially accretive, adding at least $0.05 to Repligen's adjusted earnings per share in year one and $0.25 in year two. Importantly, Repligen's balance sheet is projected to remain strong, with more than $300 million in pro forma cash and cash equivalents, preserving flexibility for additional M&A or investment opportunities.

The transaction is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals, BioLife stockholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.

Preliminary & Unaudited Results

Repligen reported preliminary second-quarter revenue growth of 12% (13% organic), while BioLife posted 21% year-over-year growth, underscoring the complementary momentum of both businesses. Repligen will report full second quarter results on July 28, 2026, before market opens.

Strategic Rationale

Olivier Loeillot, President and CEO of Repligen, described the acquisition as a "natural next step" in strengthening Repligen's leadership in biologics manufacturing. He highlighted BioLife's differentiated portfolio, including its market-leading biopreservation media, as a key addition to Repligen's cell therapy solutions.

Roderick de Greef, Chairman and CEO of BioLife, emphasized that the partnership aligns with BioLife's repositioning around its biopreservation franchise and provides stockholders with both immediate cash value and long-term growth opportunities through Repligen's global reach.

Market Impact

The acquisition positions Repligen to expand its presence in the fast-growing cell therapy market, adding a high-margin consumables business with recurring revenue, while reinforcing a shared culture of innovation and customer focus.

BLFS has traded between $17.86 and $30.88 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $29.19, up 0.34%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $29.55, up 1.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.