Replenish Nutrients Sees Upbeat Q1 Results

Replenish Nutrients (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) reported increased demand for its regenerative fertilizer products in Q1 2024, with higher year-over-year revenues and sales volumes to third-party customers. The company anticipates significant margin and cash flow improvements following the planned upgrade of its Beiseker facility, slated for completion in the second half of 2024. Despite a decrease in total revenues due to a large prior year related party sale, gross profit improved and operating cash flow losses were reduced.

