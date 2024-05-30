News & Insights

Stocks

Replenish Nutrients Sees Upbeat Q1 Results

May 30, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EarthRenew (TSE:ERTH) has released an update.

Replenish Nutrients (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) reported increased demand for its regenerative fertilizer products in Q1 2024, with higher year-over-year revenues and sales volumes to third-party customers. The company anticipates significant margin and cash flow improvements following the planned upgrade of its Beiseker facility, slated for completion in the second half of 2024. Despite a decrease in total revenues due to a large prior year related party sale, gross profit improved and operating cash flow losses were reduced.

For further insights into TSE:ERTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVIVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.