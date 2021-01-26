Replacement Cost Vs. Actual Cash Value In Home Insurance

If your possessions are stolen or, worse, your home burns down, you don’t want to discover that your home insurance isn’t going to pay what you thought it would. Unfortunately, some homeowners realize too late that they are underinsured.

It’s crucial to understand the difference between replacement cost coverage and actual cash value coverage.

Replacement Cost Coverage Explained

As part of your homeowners insurance policy, you likely had a choice between replacement cost coverage and actual cash value coverage.

Replacement cost coverage pays for the replacement of damaged items with new, similar items. For example, if you had a living room set from West Elm destroyed in a fire, you should be reimbursed for new West Elm furniture, not a living room set from Larry’s Bargain Basement. Your insurance will pay to replace belongings until you reach the “personal property” limit in your policy.

If the structure of your house is destroyed, replacement cost coverage pays to rebuild it. Your insurance will pay up to the “dwelling coverage” limit stated in your policy.

Some home insurers offer “extended” or “guaranteed” replacement coverage. This is even better because you can get reimbursement above your policy’s dwelling limit. You may need this if local labor and material costs suddenly rise after a widespread disaster like a tornado.

Unfortunately not every insurer offers these choices:

Extended replacement cost coverage will pay a specific percentage over dwelling limit, such as 20% over.

replacement cost coverage will pay a specific percentage over dwelling limit, such as 20% over. Guaranteed replacement cost coverage pays to rebuild your house no matter that the cost.

Without these, you would have to foot the bill if your policy limit isn’t enough to fully rebuild your house.

Actual Cash Value Coverage Explained

Actual cash value reimburses you for the value of destroyed property minus depreciation. Your home insurance policy could have actual cash value coverage for your belongings by default. You may need to upgrade to replacement cost to get better coverage.

For example, if you had a 10-year old sofa, actual cash value coverage reimburses you for a 10-year old sofa, not a new one.

Replacement Value vs. Actual Cash Value: Key Considerations

To understand what type of coverage is best for your situation, there are a few things to consider:

Policy cost: You’ll pay less for actual cash value coverage because you’ll receive less in a claim.

Tolerance for risk: If you don’t like the thought of paying out of your own pocket to buy new items in the event of damage, get replacement cost coverage.

Older homes. Since the expense of repairing an older home with authentic materials can be very costly, some home insurance companies may not offer replacement cost coverage for older homes. If this is the case, you may have to purchase a “modified replacement cost” policy, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Under this policy, original features such as plaster walls will be replaced by standard building materials instead.

