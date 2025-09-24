REPL Stock Plunges 54% in 3 Months After FDA Rejects Skin Cancer Drug

Replimune Group’s REPL share price tumbled 54.2% over the past three months. The massive setback was observed after the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) in July, against the biologics license application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval for its lead pipeline asset, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), in combination with Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat adult patients with advanced melanoma.

The FDA stated that data from the IGNYTE study, submitted in support of the application, failed to meet its standards for an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation, preventing approval of the BLA in its current form. The agency noted that the IGNYTE study results were difficult to interpret due to the heterogeneity of the patient population and highlighted shortcomings in the ongoing confirmatory study’s design, particularly regarding the contribution of components. However, the FDA raised no safety concerns.

The setback has cast significant uncertainty on the regulatory path for RP1, which Replimune had positioned as a potential near-term growth driver in a high-need oncology market. It has also significantly delayed REPL’s prospects of bringing its first approved product to market, postponing the opportunity to establish a steady revenue stream. The sharp decline reflects both the near-term disruption to Replimune’s development timeline and broader investor concerns about the company’s ability to deliver on its lead program.

Last week, Replimune announced that it has completed a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the CRL issued against the BLA for RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo for advanced melanoma.

The company is currently reviewing the agency’s feedback to assess possible next steps, though a clear path forward under the accelerated approval pathway has yet to be identified. This also likely contributed to the stock price drop. Management emphasized the continued unmet need in advanced melanoma and plans to work closely with the FDA to determine a viable route for an expeditious path forward for RP1.

More on REPL's BLA for the RP1/Opdivo Combo

Replimune’s BLA for the RP1/Opdivo combo in advanced melanoma was accepted by the FDA for review under its Priority Review pathway in January 2025.

The BLA was based on the primary analysis data of the IGNYTE study, which evaluated RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo for treating patients with anti-PD-1 failed melanoma, showing a favorable risk-benefit profile.

BMY’s blockbuster immuno-oncology drug Opdivo is approved, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy, to treat a plethora of cancer indications in many countries, including the United States and the EU.

The FDA had previously granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation to RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo for treating adult patients with advanced melanoma who have previously received an anti-PD1-containing regimen.

Apart from the melanoma indication, REPL is studying the combo therapy in a separate cohort of the IGNYTE study for several non-melanoma skin cancer indications. The company is also evaluating RP1 as a monotherapy in solid organ transplant recipients with skin cancers.

Replimune also has a second candidate in its clinical-stage pipeline, which is currently being evaluated in two separate mid-stage studies for skin and liver cancer indications.

