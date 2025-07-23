$REPL stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REPL stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,002,538 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $REPL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $REPL stock page):
$REPL Insider Trading Activity
$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP ASTLEY-SPARKE sold 32,279 shares for an estimated $260,168
- SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,105 shares for an estimated $202,346
- KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,952 shares for an estimated $64,093
- CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,749 shares for an estimated $30,179
- ANDREW SCHWENDENMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,287 shares for an estimated $26,460
- EMILY LUISA HILL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,535 shares for an estimated $20,406
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$REPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,591,501 shares (+177.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,517,134
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 669,583 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,528,434
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 590,000 shares (+226.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,752,500
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 495,498 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,831,105
- CATALIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 355,640 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,467,490
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 336,854 shares (+1379.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,284,326
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 333,237 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,249,060
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$REPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REPL forecast page.
$REPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 07/23/2025
- Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025
- Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners set a target price of $3.0 on 07/22/2025
- Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025
- Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 07/22/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025
- Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 06/02/2025
You can track data on $REPL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.