$REPL stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REPL stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,002,538 of trading volume.

$REPL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $REPL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $REPL stock page ):

$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP ASTLEY-SPARKE sold 32,279 shares for an estimated $260,168

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,105 shares for an estimated $202,346

KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,952 shares for an estimated $64,093

CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,749 shares for an estimated $30,179

ANDREW SCHWENDENMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,287 shares for an estimated $26,460

EMILY LUISA HILL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,535 shares for an estimated $20,406

$REPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

$REPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners set a target price of $3.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 06/02/2025

