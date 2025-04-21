$REPL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REPL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,253,652 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $REPL:
$REPL Insider Trading Activity
$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,200
- KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,246 shares for an estimated $78,111
- CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,207 shares for an estimated $56,131
$REPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. added 3,101,384 shares (+6442.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,557,760
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 1,593,735 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,300,130
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,500,000 shares (+125.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,165,000
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,083,633 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,122,795
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 950,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,504,500
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 931,223 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,277,110
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 896,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,852,788
$REPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
$REPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/22/2025
- Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 12/03/2024
