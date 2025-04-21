$REPL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REPL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,253,652 of trading volume.

$REPL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $REPL:

$REPL insiders have traded $REPL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSHIL PATEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,200

KONSTANTINOS XYNOS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 7,246 shares for an estimated $78,111

CHRISTOPHER SARCHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,207 shares for an estimated $56,131

$REPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $REPL stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REPL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$REPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REPL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 12/03/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.