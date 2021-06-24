REPL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.55, changing hands as high as $37.80 per share. Replimune Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.40 per share, with $54.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.36.

