REPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.27, changing hands as low as $19.41 per share. Replimune Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.05 per share, with $29.5229 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.