Repay reports Q3 adjusted EPS 23c, consensus 22c

Reports Q3 revenue $74.3M, consensus $79.11M. “Q3 represented another quarter of profitable growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow conversion at REPAY,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “We continue to see growth across many areas of our business and remain focused on executing our strategy to capture embedded payment flows from clients within our verticals. We believe this approach, along with new software partnerships and further enhancing our payment technology platform, will continue to help us drive sustainable growth, strong cash generation, and value for our shareholders. REPAY remains committed to efficiently allocating capital, which may include organic investments, strategic M&A, and opportunistically repurchasing shares.”

