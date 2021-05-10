Repay Holdings To Acquire BillingTree For About $503 Mln

(RTTNews) - Repay Holdings Corp. (RPAY), a provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, said it agreed to acquire BillingTree for about $503 million.

Repay Holdings noted that the acquisition will be financed with approximately $275 million in cash from REPAY's balance sheet and $228 million in newly issued shares of REPAY Class A common stock to be issued to the seller.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

BillingTree, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, is a provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), and Energy industries.

