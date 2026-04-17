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Repay Holdings Stock Rises 26% Over All-Cash Takeover Proposal From Forager Capital Management

April 17, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) are moving up about 26 percent on Friday morning trading after the company received an all-cash takeover proposal from Forager Capital Management, LLC, the largest shareholder of the company.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.01 on the Nasdaq, up 26.57 percent. The stock opened at $3.98 and has climbed as high as $4.03 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.300 to $6.0550.

In the letter, Forager proposed to acquire 100 percent outstanding shares of Repay Holdings at a price of $4.80 per share in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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