Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shareholders are up 9.5% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) share price is down 28% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 22%. Because Repay Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

While the stock has risen 9.5% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Repay Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Repay Holdings saw its revenue grow by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 28% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

Repay Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Repay Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Repay Holdings shareholders are down 28% for the year, the market itself is up 22%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Repay Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

