REPAY HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $RPAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPAY HOLDINGS ($RPAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $78,270,000, missing estimates of $83,955,567 by $-5,685,567.

REPAY HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

REPAY HOLDINGS insiders have traded $RPAY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB HAMILTON MOORE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 369,524 shares for an estimated $3,044,783 .

. TIMOTHY JOHN MURPHY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $470,250

REPAY HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of REPAY HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

