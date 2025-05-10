REPAY HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $RPAY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REPAY HOLDINGS ($RPAY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $77,238,367 and earnings of $0.23 per share.
REPAY HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
REPAY HOLDINGS insiders have traded $RPAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY JOHN MURPHY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $470,250
REPAY HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of REPAY HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,388,961 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,597,772
- UBS GROUP AG added 960,692 shares (+805.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,330,079
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 950,185 shares (+120.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,249,911
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 914,529 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,093,926
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 626,528 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,780,408
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 599,840 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,576,779
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 454,165 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,465,278
