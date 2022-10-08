Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Repay Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:RPAY) future prospects. Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The US$665m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$50m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.4m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Repay Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 10 of the American IT analysts is that Repay Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 25% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Repay Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Repay Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Repay Holdings' case is 48%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Valuation: What is Repay Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Repay Holdings's board and the CEO's background.

