Markets
RPAY

Repay Holdings Buys Payix For Up To $115 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Repay Holdings Corp. (RPAY), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced Monday it has acquired Payix n a cash-free, debt-free basis for up to $115 million, including $95 million paid at closing and up to $20 million may become payable through an earnout, which is contingent on Payix's performance in 2022.

Founded in 2016, Fort Worth, Texas-based Payix is a leading omni-channel payment technology platform providing solutions that facilitate payments, data exchange, and communication to support customer service and collection efforts in loan repayment verticals.

Payix's software supports a wide range of payment options and modalities, and integrates into loan management systems (LMS) and dealer management systems (DMS) by providing a SaaS approach to collections technology.

The acquisition was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. Repay also announced the upsizing of its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million Revolving Credit Facility to $185 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RPAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular