Repay backs FY24 revenue view $314M-$320M, consensus $317.39M

November 12, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $139M-$142M. “REPAY’s solid year-to-date results gives us the confidence in double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow Conversion,” said Tim Murphy, CFO of REPAY. “We are updating our reported Free Cash Flow Conversion target from approximately 60% to approximately 65% as we benefited from a one-time net working capital impact during the year. Our focus in 2024 remains on profitable growth and reducing overall capex spending to achieve our targeted Free Cash Flow Conversion.”

