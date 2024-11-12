Repay backs FY24 revenue view $314M-$320M, consensus $317.39M

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $139M-$142M. “REPAY’s solid year-to-date results gives us the confidence in double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow Conversion,” said Tim Murphy, CFO of REPAY. “We are updating our reported Free Cash Flow Conversion target from approximately 60% to approximately 65% as we benefited from a one-time net working capital impact during the year. Our focus in 2024 remains on profitable growth and reducing overall capex spending to achieve our targeted Free Cash Flow Conversion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.