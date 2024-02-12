Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RPTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.44, changing hands as high as $8.49 per share. Repare Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPTX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.08 per share, with $13.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

