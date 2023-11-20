Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Rises 34% in a Week: Here's Why

Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX is using its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that cater to genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

The company currently has two candidates in its clinical pipeline, camonsertib, an ATR inhibitor and lunresertib, a PKMYT1 Inhibitor. These two candidates are currently undergoing early-mid-stage development in various cancer indications.

Last week, Repare announced that two additional candidates, RP-1664 and RP-3467, are likely to enter early-stage clinical development in 2024. Following the news, shares of the company have surged 34.2% in the past week compared with the industry’s 1.7% rise.



RP-1664 is the company’s investigational oral PLK4 inhibitor, which is being developed as a potential treatment for various solid tumor indications. Per the company, RP-1664 has demonstrated robust and dose-dependent monotherapy efficacy across a variety of tumor types, including breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and neuroblastoma, in pre-clinical studies.

RPTX anticipates initiating a phase I dose-escalation study of RP-1664 in adult and adolescent patients with TRIM37-high solid tumors in the first half of 2024.

RP-3467, on the other hand, is Repare’s investigational Polθ inhibitor. RP-3467’s mechanism of action holds similarity with PARP inhibitor activity, whereby, the former has shown durable and complete tumor regressions in multiple preclinical studies when administered as a monotherapy.

Pre-clinical study data has also demonstrated RP-3467’s potential to be developed in combination with radioligand therapy, antibody-drug conjugates and multiple chemotherapies.

Repare expects to begin a phase I dose-finding study of RP-3467 in the second half of 2024.

The RP-1664 and RP-3467 programs represent the company’s third and fourth internally developed clinical candidates after camonsertib and lunresertib.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

