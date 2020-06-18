Repare Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for solid tumors, raised $220 million by offering 11 million shares at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $18 to $20. On Wednesday, the company raised the proposed IPO range and offer shares to 10 million; it originally planned to offer 7.4 million shares at a range of $16 to $18. Repare Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RPTX. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Repare Therapeutics prices further upsized IPO at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



