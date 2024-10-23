Repare Therapeutics presents data from Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) presented updated data highlighting the benefits of its individualized schedule for the management of anemia in the Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial treating patients with the combination of lunresertib, a first-in-class PKMYT1 inhibitor, and camonsertib, a potential best-in-class oral small molecule ATR inhibitor. Lunre+camo in the MYTHIC clinical trial previously demonstrated promising clinical activity in molecularly selected patients across multiple tumor types. In this analysis, Repare followed patients for approximately nine months at the recommended Phase 2 dose to assess the effectiveness of an individualized schedule. The analysis demonstrated a successful approach to mitigating mechanism-based anemia while maintaining clinical benefit. Further, Repare observed no thrombocytopenia of any grade nor serious neutropenia in these patients. Dr. Martin Hojgaard of Rigshospitalet, Denmark presented this data in a poster titled, “Individualized schedule improves rates and severity of anemia in patients treated with lunresertib, a PKMYT1 inhibitor, and camonsertib, an ATR inhibitor, in the Phase I MYTHIC study” at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. “This individualized schedule in heavily pretreated patients with advanced cancers from our MYTHIC clinical trial met its goal of maintaining antitumor activity while reducing rates of grade 3 anemia,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “We believe that these data demonstrate a favorable and differentiated tolerability profile versus both current and emerging therapies. We look forward to sharing efficacy data from the gynecological cancer expansion cohort of the MYTHIC clinical trial in December 2024.”

