Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) share price has gained some 32% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 66% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Repare Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Repare Therapeutics increased its revenue by 1,321%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 66% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:RPTX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Repare Therapeutics

A Different Perspective

Repare Therapeutics shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 32%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Repare Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Repare Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

