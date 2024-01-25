News & Insights

Repare Therapeutics Gets $40 Mln Milestone Payment From Roche Towards Developing Camonsertib

January 25, 2024

(RTTNews) - Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Thursday said it received $40 million milestone payment from Roche under its agreement with the company for the development and commercialization of camonsertib.

The milestone payment was triggered by dosing of the first patient with camonsertib in Roche's Phase 2 TAPISTRY study.

TAPISTRY is a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of targeted therapies or immunotherapy in participants with solid tumors.

As per the deal with Roche, Repare is eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in potential milestones, plus royalties on global net product sales.

