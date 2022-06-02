Repare (RPTX) Up 20% on Deal With Roche for Solid Tumor Drug

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX were up 20% in after-hours trading on Jun 1 following the announcement that RPTX has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with pharma giant Roche RHHBY. Per the deal, both companies will develop and commercialize camonsertib (RP-3500) for treating tumors in cancer patients.

Per the terms of the agreement, Roche will take charge of developing camonsertib with the potential to expand the candidate into additional tumor indications as well as evaluate it across multiple combination studies. In return for granting these rights, Repare Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $125 million and is also eligible to receive an additional $1.2 billion of potential milestone payments from RHHBY. In addition, RPTX will be eligible to receive royalties on the drug’s global future sales, ranging from high-single digits to high teens.

The agreement also provides Repare Therapeutics with an option to share development costs and profit share arrangement in the United States equally with Roche. If RPTX exercises this option, not only will it be allowed to participate in U.S. co-promotion alongside Roche but will also be eligible to receive certain clinical, regulatory, commercial and sales milestone payments as well as earn royalties on ex-U.S. future sales of the drug.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics have plunged 46.2% this year so far compared to the industry’s 24.4% decrease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Camonsertib is Repare Therapeutics’ lead pipeline candidate. The candidate is currently undergoing clinical development in the ongoing phase I/II TRESR study as a monotherapy for treating solid tumors.

At the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting, Repare Therapeutics presented data from the ongoing TRESR study, which showed that treatment with camonsertib monotherapy achieved durable clinical benefits across tumor types and genomic alterations. In fact, the overall clinical benefit rate (CBR) for all patients was 43%.

RPTX currently has no approved/marketed drug in its portfolio and therefore lacks a stable stream of revenues. Thus, the deal with Roche will help Repare Therapeutics support its own pipeline growth and expansion.

Apart from camonsertib, Repare Therapeutics is evaluating a second clinical candidate RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor, currently in early-stage clinical development for the treatment of molecularly selected advanced solid tumors

Repare Therapeutics Inc. Price

Repare Therapeutics Inc. price | Repare Therapeutics Inc. Quote

