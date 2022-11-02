Repairs ongoing at Exxon's Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery after fire

Adds detail

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Repair work is taking place at Exxon Mobil's XOM.N 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery in France following a fire last week, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The refinery was due to restart after weeks-long strike action ended in mid-October.

The company’s 240,000 bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery is still in the process of restarting following strike action, the source said.

(Writing by Rowena Edwards in London, reporting by Forrest Crellin in Paris; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

