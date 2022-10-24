Repair work on stress corrosion at Civaux 1 reactor completed

Adds details

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA has completed repair works for corrosion problems at its 1.5 GW Civaux 1 nuclear reactor and the maintenance schedule is expected to stay on track, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The reactor – one of EDF's most powerful - was the first one found to have corrosion issues last year. The reactor is expected to come back online on Jan. 8. POWER/FR

Issues with stress corrosion on the piping of several reactors, along with a delayed maintenance schedule, has reduced the French nuclear fleet to its lowest in 30 years.

Hydraulic tests and checks on equipment still need to be conducted but the overall restart schedule should be kept, the source said.

However, the timely restart of the other seven other reactors affected by stress corrosion is still in doubt as maintenance work had been delayed by strikes over wages.

Four more reactors are considered at risk and are subject to inspections.

EDF had previously confirmed that repair work at three reactors affected by stress corrosion was completed in early October.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.