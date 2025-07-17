Rep. Thomas Kean Has Sold Up to $65K Worth Of Stryker Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A July filing shows that Representative Thomas Kean reported a sale in Stryker (NYSE:SYK), valued between $16,002 and $65,000. The transaction date is listed as June 26, 2025, with the report published on July 16, 2025.

At present, Stryker shares are trading down 0.0% at $390.87.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Thomas Kean completed 99 stock transactions totaling more than $379 thousand. Aon and Johnson & Johnson stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Prologis (NYSE:PLD): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Thomas Kean's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Prologis PLD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-30 Stryker SYK STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-26 WESCO Intl WCC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-23 Danaher DHR STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-11 Aon AON STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-27

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

