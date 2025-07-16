Rep. Rick Allen Has Bought Up to $15K Worth Of Intuit Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on July 15, 2025 reveals Representative Rick Allen's recent purchase of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on June 20, 2025, as per the July filing.

At this time, Intuit shares are trading down 0.22% at $744.34.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Rick Allen made 52 stock trades totaling more than $1.65 million. The largest trades involved stocks like SouthState and Accenture. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Rick Allen's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Intuit INTU STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-20 Netflix NFLX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-16 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-05-16 Us Treasury Bill 912797Ms3 Due $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-16

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

