Markets

Rep. Kelly Morrison Has Bought Up to $160K Worth Of Broadcom Stock: Here's What You Should Know

May 14, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Benzinga Insights for Benzinga->

A report on May 13, 2025 shows that Representative Kelly Morrison from Minnesota purchase stock in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), valued between $34,006 and $160,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 13, 2025.

At the time of writing, Broadcom shares are trading down 0.24% at $231.87.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Kelly Morrison executed 42 trades totaling over $1.06 million. The largest of these trades were in Target and Meta Platforms stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

  • Target (NYSE:TGT): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase
  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Kelly Morrison's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
ResMed RMD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-28
Broadcom AVGO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-04-11
Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-11
Meta Platforms META STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-04-11
Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-11

Want to keep up with Kelly Morrison and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2025Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2025BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Apr 2025B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.